Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

11/21/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.32. 1,598,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

