Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Acquires $65,500.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anterix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $33.72 on Monday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Anterix by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth $45,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

