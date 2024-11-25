Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 281,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $33.11 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

