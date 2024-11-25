AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.26% of AptarGroup worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,841. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

