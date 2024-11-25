Associated Banc Corp Acquires 3,279 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,375. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $205.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

