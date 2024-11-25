Associated Banc Corp Buys 3,197 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after buying an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,175,000 after buying an additional 169,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after buying an additional 171,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,832,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,069,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,029,000 after buying an additional 100,426 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $753.30. 612,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.