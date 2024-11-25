Associated Banc Corp Has $30.64 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $204.92. 35,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,492. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.