Associated Banc Corp Has $37.57 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $37,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after buying an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8,348.9% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 441,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.80. 40,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,746. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $378.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.75 and its 200 day moving average is $322.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

