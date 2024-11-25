Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,017,590 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 177,753 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,657,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20,050.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $321.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.43.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

