Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $214.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.