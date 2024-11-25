Bank of Hawaii Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. This represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $513.26 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $480.57 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.70 and a 200-day moving average of $580.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

