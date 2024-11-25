Bank of Hawaii Has $3.19 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,260.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,359.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.