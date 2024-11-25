Bank of Hawaii Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $80.28 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

