Bank of Hawaii Has $8.20 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

