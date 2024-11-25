Bank of Hawaii Purchases 113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.42 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

