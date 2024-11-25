Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $809,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. 7,093,915 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.