Barclays Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $515.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.13.

MSTR opened at $438.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in MicroStrategy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

