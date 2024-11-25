Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 20.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

