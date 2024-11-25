Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-2.07 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.