Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-2.07 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

