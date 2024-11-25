Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires New Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $217.20 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $220.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.10.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.