Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Buys 593 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $546,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

