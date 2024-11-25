Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after buying an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.36 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.55. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

