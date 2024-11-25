BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $38.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,007. This trade represents a 17.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,676 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $2,602,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

