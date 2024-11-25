Blue Whale Capital LLP Invests $74.24 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 427,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,241,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 5.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,995,984,000 after purchasing an additional 359,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,359 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,519,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,608,000 after acquiring an additional 128,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

