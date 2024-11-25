BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE ZWHC traded up 0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching 29.62. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of 27.52 and a 1-year high of 31.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 30.07.

