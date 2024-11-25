Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

