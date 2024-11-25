Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,591 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after buying an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,922,000 after buying an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 556.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $397.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $225.83 and a one year high of $405.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

