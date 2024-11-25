Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 82.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

