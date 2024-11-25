Boston Family Office LLC Sells 127 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $214.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day moving average of $225.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.