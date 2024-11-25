Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 2,315 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 6.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fair Isaac worth $130,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $15.55 on Monday, hitting $2,370.90. 9,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,382. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,067.36 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,055.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,727.82.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.