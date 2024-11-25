Bowie Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,045 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $224,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.85. 84,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
