Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) PT at $101.88

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

SPB stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 402.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

