Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $393.39 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Zoetis worth $393,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 13,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.72. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.