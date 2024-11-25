Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 11,700 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMN opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

