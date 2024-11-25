Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $514.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.35 and a 200 day moving average of $482.51.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

