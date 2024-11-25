Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

