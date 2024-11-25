Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,432 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USIG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,867 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,068,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 206,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter.

USIG opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1913 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

