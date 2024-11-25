Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $297.85 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $298.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

