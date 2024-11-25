Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

