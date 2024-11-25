Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 516 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.6 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

