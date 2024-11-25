Canton Hathaway LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 6.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after purchasing an additional 176,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,272,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.