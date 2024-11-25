Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $184.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

