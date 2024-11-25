Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.89.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

