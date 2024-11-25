Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.54% of Capital One Financial worth $1,451,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 34.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.06 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

