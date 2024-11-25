Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ladder Capital worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.78. 84,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a current ratio of 54.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,571.75. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LADR

About Ladder Capital



Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

