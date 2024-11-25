Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 410,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.41. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

