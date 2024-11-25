Capital Square LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,183,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 460,128 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

INVH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 307,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,417. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.