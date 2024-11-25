Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $622.49. 88,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $454.77 and a 52-week high of $627.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.82 and a 200-day moving average of $573.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.