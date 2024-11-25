Capital Square LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 704,413 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $8,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,335 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

