Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.74.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$5,249,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,079 shares of company stock worth $10,016,304. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

